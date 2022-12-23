The first bitter cold of the winter is here.

Tonight: Windy and brutally cold. Wind chills range 20 to 30 degrees below zero. Low: -5 to 4

Saturday: Windy and cold. Slight chance of snow showers. Wind chills as low as -25. High: 6-12

Saturday Night: Breezy and cold. Chills as low as -15 Low: 2-9

Forecast Discussion:

Bitter cold has arrived and will be us tonight. Gusty winds produce wind chills as low as –30 at times. Temperatures will range from 4 or 5 below to a few degrees above zero. Icy conditions are possible. Gusty winds of 30-40mph may still produce some power outages.

Christmas weekend will see temps in the teens for highs then single digits overnight. Wind chills stay below zero through Saturday, too. Chills could drop as low as –25 Saturday. Christmas Day looks quiet with sun and clouds.

Monday through Wednesday of next week remain chilly with highs in the 20s and lows in the single digits to low teens. By Thursday and Friday we’re climbing through the 40s.

