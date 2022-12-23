Former Corning resident arrested on more than 100 counts of rape

New York State Police have arrested a 51-year-old man following an investigation in Steuben...
New York State Police have arrested a 51-year-old man following an investigation in Steuben County stemming from multiple incidents between 2012 and 2016 when the man was living in the town of Corning.(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- New York State Police have arrested a 51-year-old man following an investigation in Steuben County stemming from multiple incidents between 2012 and 2016 when the man was living in the town of Corning.

Lauren S. Brooks, of West Edmeston, New York, has been arraigned on hundreds of counts of rape, criminal sex acts, and other charges, after an indictment by the Steuben County Grand Jury.

Brooks was charged with the following:

  • One count of course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree, class B felony
  • One count of endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanor
  • 225 counts of criminal sex act in the second degree, class B felony
  • 73 counts of criminal sex act in the third degree, class E felony
  • 90 counts of rape in the second degree, class D felony
  • 28 counts of rape in the third degree, class E felony

Brooks was remanded to the Steuben County jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail, $20,000 property bond.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aziz (left) and Perez (right)
Johnson City men sentenced to state prison for weapon charges
NYSDOT advises to avoid travel Friday ahead of upcoming storm
First responders were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. in Smith County, Texas, about 100...
Tree trimmer dies after falling from tree, officials say
Binghamton burglary offender to receive prison sentence
Binghamton Bombers logo
Binghamton Bombers announce full 25-man roster ahead of opening night on December 30th

Latest News

State, local crews combat winter storm during busy holiday weekend
Hector D. LaSalle
Governor Hochul nominates Hector LaSalle for NYS chief judge
Republican Jared Kraham will be the next Mayor of Binghamton.
Mayor announces new loft apartment plans for the south side
Aziz (left) and Perez (right)
Johnson City men sentenced to state prison for weapon charges