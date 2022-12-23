Former Corning resident arrested on more than 100 counts of rape

(WBNG) -- New York State Police have arrested a 51-year-old man following an investigation in Steuben County stemming from multiple incidents between 2012 and 2016 when the man was living in the town of Corning.

Lauren S. Brooks, of West Edmeston, New York, has been arraigned on hundreds of counts of rape, criminal sex acts, and other charges, after an indictment by the Steuben County Grand Jury.

Brooks was charged with the following:

One count of course of sexual conduct against a child in the first degree, class B felony

One count of endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanor

225 counts of criminal sex act in the second degree, class B felony

73 counts of criminal sex act in the third degree, class E felony

90 counts of rape in the second degree, class D felony

28 counts of rape in the third degree, class E felony

Brooks was remanded to the Steuben County jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail, $20,000 property bond.

