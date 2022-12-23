Governor Hochul nominates Hector LaSalle for NYS chief judge

(WBNG) -- New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced her pick for the New York State chief judge on Thursday, Hector LaSalle.

LaSalle currently serves as Presiding Justice of New York Supreme Court’s second department. If elected, Judge LaSalle would lead New York’s highest court and oversee the State’s entire judiciary branch.

12 News talked to Harris Beach Lawfirm Partner Brian Ginsberg on what stood out about this candidate.

As a practicing appellate lawyer, Ginsberg says the real overarching criteria is if the judge can give clients a fair day in court, diligently read all the written materials for each case, dig in and ask questions and then apply law to the facts free of politics and power.

“I think justice LaSalle scores high marks on all of those criteria,” said Ginsberg. “He’s been doing exactly that as a judge for a long time, both in the trial level and now at the intermediate appellate court, and I have every reason to think he will continue doing that if he’s confirmed by the New York State Senate to be the next chief judge of court of appeals.”

However, Ginsberg said he believes any of the seven candidates have unique and impressive experience and New Yorkers would have been well served with any of the candidates.

Now in the hands of the state senate who has 30 days to vet the nominee and hold a hearing and up or down vote.

