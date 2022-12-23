How a local Family is raising funds for Broome County Catholic Charities with a family tradition

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A local family is shining some light into resident’s lives with their annual Christmas light display.

Mark Buza, Christmas Light designer for Buza’s Christmasland said for years they have been holding this light show for people in the community to enjoy while also raising funds and collecting food donations for Broome County Catholic Charities.

He said this originally began as something small but has grown over the years turning this not only into a family tradition but a community tradition as well.

“The best part is being outside and watching people who are in their cars stop and wave and so hello say merry Christmas and the smile on their faces just tells the whole story if we can bring a little bit of brightness to somebody during this time of year we’ve done our job,” said Mark Buza.

Buza said he is looking forward to adding to their Christmas collection and continuing this tradition for many more years. And for those interested you can view the light display at 285 Lower Stella Ireland Rd, Binghamton, NY.

