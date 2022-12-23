How a local Family is raising funds for Broome County Catholic Charities with a family tradition

(WBNG)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A local family is shining some light into resident’s lives with their annual Christmas light display.

Mark Buza, Christmas Light designer for Buza’s Christmasland said for years they have been holding this light show for people in the community to enjoy while also raising funds and collecting food donations for Broome County Catholic Charities.

He said this originally began as something small but has grown over the years turning this not only into a family tradition but a community tradition as well.

“The best part is being outside and watching people who are in their cars stop and wave and so hello say merry Christmas and the smile on their faces just tells the whole story if we can bring a little bit of brightness to somebody during this time of year we’ve done our job,” said Mark Buza.

Buza said he is looking forward to adding to their Christmas collection and continuing this tradition for many more years. And for those interested you can view the light display at 285 Lower Stella Ireland Rd, Binghamton, NY.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NYSDOT advises to avoid travel Friday ahead of upcoming storm
First responders were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. in Smith County, Texas, about 100...
Tree trimmer dies after falling from tree, officials say
2 Florida men plead guilty to nationwide ‘Felony Lane Gang’ conspiracy in Syracuse court
Puppies from Louisiana tornado-affected shelters available to adopt at the Broome County Humane Society
Man arrested for violating Order of Protection

Latest News

Binghamton Bombers announce full 25-man roster ahead of opening night on December 30th
Highlights: Chenango Forks vs. Owego (boys’ basketball)
Jewish Community Center holds annual Hanukkah celebration
Newark Valley Highschool Student Council returns with annual event