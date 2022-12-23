Jewish Community Center holds annual Hanukkah celebration

By Luke Meade
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Jewish Community Center and the Jewish Federation hosted their annual Hanukkah celebration this evening at the community center in Vestal.

The evening started with a torch walk ceremony, where children and teens from the area led a procession of lights to the stage followed by a ceremony full of music and recitations.

Members of the community came up one by one to light the menorah, signifying how long we have until Hannukah is over.

The torch walk and ceremony was followed up with a food buffet and entertainment performed by the JCC Early Childhood Center for the families celebrating this Hanukkah season.

