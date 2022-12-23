Johnson City men sentenced to state prison for weapon charges

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- According to the Broome County District Attorney’s office, two Johnson City men are heading to state prison.

On Thursday, Dec. 22, 23-year-old Muhammad Aziz was sentenced to five years in New York State prison and five years post release supervision after pleading guilty to criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, said the District Attorney’s Office.

According to the DA’s office, on June 15, 2022, New York State Police Special Operations Response Team executed a search warrant at Aziz’s residence at 305 Grand Avenue in the Village of Johnson City. Police recovered cocaine and methamphetamine, along with an illegal and loaded .9 mm pistol.

Also on Thursday, 34-year-old Michael N. Perez was sentenced to two to four years in New York State prison after pleading guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, stated the DA’s office.

On Nov. 5, 2021, Perez assaulted and threatened a United Health Services Security Officer with a knife outside of a UHS medical facility in Binghamton on Clinton Street.

“Illegal weapon possession is a direct cause of violence in our community. Those who cannot abide by the law will be held accountable,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak.

Senior Assistant District Attorney Anthony J. Frank and Senior Assistant District Attorney Alex Czebiniak prosecuted the cases for the Broome County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.