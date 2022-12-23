Mayor announces new loft apartment plans for the south side

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham has announced plans for 45 new waterfront units at the former Crowley dairy plant on the city’s south side.

The Crowley Factory Lofts will be a $13 million project consisting of 45 mixed-use units at 135 Conklin Avenue in Binghamton. The project will restore the building’s second and third floors with one- and two-bedroom housing units. The ground floor will consist of commercial space.

Speaking on the project, Mayor Kraham says this is a dynamic rehabilitation project that the historic property deserves, “Crowley Factory Lofts will bring much-needed market rate apartments geared toward young professionals and families — not students — and help preserve a true waterfront landmark in Binghamton.”

The City is partnering with the developer of this project on an application to the Restore New York Communities Initiative, which provides financial assistance to revitalize commercial and residential properties as a way to encourage community development and neighborhood growth.

Crowley Factory Lofts, LLC expects to close on the building in the next several weeks. The project, according to the Mayor’s office, will require local planning approval and rezoning of current industrial use of the parcels. Both are scheduled for this winter.

