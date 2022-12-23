Mayor announces new loft apartment plans for the south side

Republican Jared Kraham will be the next Mayor of Binghamton.
Republican Jared Kraham will be the next Mayor of Binghamton.(WBNG 12 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham has announced plans for 45 new waterfront units at the former Crowley dairy plant on the city’s south side.

The Crowley Factory Lofts will be a $13 million project consisting of 45 mixed-use units at 135 Conklin Avenue in Binghamton. The project will restore the building’s second and third floors with one- and two-bedroom housing units. The ground floor will consist of commercial space.

Speaking on the project, Mayor Kraham says this is a dynamic rehabilitation project that the historic property deserves, “Crowley Factory Lofts will bring much-needed market rate apartments geared toward young professionals and families — not students — and help preserve a true waterfront landmark in Binghamton.”

The City is partnering with the developer of this project on an application to the Restore New York Communities Initiative, which provides financial assistance to revitalize commercial and residential properties as a way to encourage community development and neighborhood growth.

Crowley Factory Lofts, LLC expects to close on the building in the next several weeks. The project, according to the Mayor’s office, will require local planning approval and rezoning of current industrial use of the parcels. Both are scheduled for this winter.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NYSDOT advises to avoid travel Friday ahead of upcoming storm
First responders were called to the scene around 8:30 a.m. in Smith County, Texas, about 100...
Tree trimmer dies after falling from tree, officials say
Aziz (left) and Perez (right)
Johnson City men sentenced to state prison for weapon charges
Binghamton burglary offender to receive prison sentence
Binghamton Bombers logo
Binghamton Bombers announce full 25-man roster ahead of opening night on December 30th

Latest News

Aziz (left) and Perez (right)
Johnson City men sentenced to state prison for weapon charges
Binghamton Bombers announce full 25-man roster ahead of opening night on December 30th
Highlights: Chenango Forks vs. Owego (boys’ basketball)
Jewish Community Center holds annual Hanukkah celebration