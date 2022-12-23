Newark Valley Highschool Student Council returns with annual event

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Dec. 22, 2022
NEWARK VALLEY (WBNG) -- On Thursday, Dec. 22 Newark Valley High School Student Council held their annual senior citizens breakfast for seniors in the community for the first time since prior to the COVID-19 pandemic at the at the Newark Valley Fire Station.

Organizers said seniors had the opportunity to enjoy special musical performances by students, while eating warm breakfast meals.

Junior at the Newark Valley Highschool Hailey Engbith said she has participated in this event for years and is glad to be back once again.

“It was really great to come back its my favorite thing to do this time of the year,” said Hailey Engbith.

She said she is happy to see some familiar faces once again and can’t wait to participate again next year.

