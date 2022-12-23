State, local crews combat winter storm during busy holiday weekend

(WBNG) -- New York State and local agencies have been gearing up all week long as a winter storm bringing high winds, snow, rain, and ice makes its way across the empire state on what is typically a busy travel holiday weekend.

“As far as who is on our roads, I’m ok seeing utility crews, first responders, fire, police, state police, snowplows, and I’ll even grant an allowance for Santa to be out there, but that’s it, everyone else hunker down,” said Governor Kathy Hochul during her storm briefing on Friday.

The Governor declared a State of Emergency which started at 6 a.m. Friday morning for the entire State of New York.

Commissioner of the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, Jackie Bray, said they are describing this as a “kitchen sink storm” because it is throwing everything at us.

“No one is taking off this holiday weekend if you are part of our emergency management team, part of our state response team, part of our utility teams,” said Bray. “We have 7,700 utility linemen and linewomen in state ready to deploy, that’s about 2,200 more than we would have on a normal day.”

She said her department has three main jobs; coordinating state resources, coordinating with local officials, and getting the word out to New Yorkers that travel Friday Evening is not encouraged.

“This governor really expects us to communicate, to coordinate, and cooperate,” said Bray. “So, for us it’s about talking frequently with and early in a storm to local officials to figure out who might need support. It’s really about working together, all levels of government to make sure that we’re keeping everyone safe.”

As for local crews, The Broome County Highway Division said they have been preparing and are ready to handle all aspects of the storm.

Commissioner of Highways, Chet Kupiec, said while the drastic temperature drop brings a unique factor to this storm, his team is prepared to handle it.

“With temperatures being low we have 28 trucks that we’ll have on the road with sand and salt mix for some grit and traction,” said Kupiec. “We have plenty of supplies as far as that goes, our mechanical team keeps everything running and we are ready to take care of whatever mother nature has to throw at us.”

He said the most important thing for drivers if they must be on the roads is to take it slow and make sure the crews have the space they need to treat the roads.

Winter Travel Safety

The leading cause of death and injuries during winter storms is transportation accidents. Before getting behind the wheel, review these safety tips:

When winter storms strike, do not drive unless necessary.

Make sure that your vehicle is clear of ice and snow; good vision is key to good driving.

Always match your speed to the road and weather conditions. Plan your stops and keep more distance between cars.

Be extra alert and remember that snowdrifts can hide smaller children.

Make sure your car is stocked with survival gear like blankets, a shovel, flashlight and extra batteries, extra warm clothing, set of tire chains, battery booster cables, quick energy foods and brightly colored cloth to use as a distress flag.

If you have a cell phone or other communications device such as a two-way radio available for your use, keep the battery charged and keep it with you whenever traveling.

Cold Weather Safety

Be aware of wind chill - wind in combination with the actual temperature - that can cause an increase of heat loss to the human body.

Dress appropriately and avoid staying in the cold too long.

Wear a hat and gloves when appropriate with layers of clothing. Avoid unnecessary exposure of any part of the body to the cold.

Drink plenty of warm fluids or warm water but avoid caffeine and alcohol. Stay active to maintain body heat.

Take frequent breaks from the cold.

If signals of hypothermia or frostbite appear, get out of the cold, slowly warm the individual and seek medical assistance:

-Frostbite: Symptoms include loss of feeling, a white or pale appearance in fingers, toes, ears, and nose.

-Hypothermia: Symptoms include uncontrollable shivering, slow speech, memory lapses, frequent stumbling, and drowsiness.

