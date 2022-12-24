Finding The Good: A sleigh ride down memory lane

Masonville (WBNG) -- Christmastime can bring back fond memories and sometimes those memories can come in the form of a commercial.

If you’ve lived in the Southern Tier for a while, you may remember a very famous ‘Happy Holidays’ sleigh ride commercial that used to air on our station.

The spot was filmed almost 40 years ago and was all possible thanks to the help of Masonville resident Anne Warner.

“Well, it came to be from Action News for Kids,” explained Anne, “They had a request on that you call in if your kids were doing something special and different and you’d call and let them know. They came out and made a date with us and did a carriage driving thing with my daughter. So,then they asked if they could come back and do a sleigh ride in the winter and that’s how it got started.”

In early December, we were able to meet and talk with Anne and her husband, who are the owners of the sleigh and property where the commercial was filmed all those years ago.

“WBNG called and made a date, and they were coming on a Monday and Sunday night it started snowing and it snowed all night, and it was still snowing a little bit when they first started the tapping of the video, but it was beautiful. Everything was covered in snow; the trees were perfect.”

It was a picturesque setting caught on tape, that many people still remember to this day. Anne says she still remembers the feeling of when the commercial first starting airing on WBNG.

“Oh it was exciting! WBNG had it on through all the football games and every time you heard that music you would drop what you were doing and run to the TV and watch it another time.”

But there was a lot of work that went into making the memorable commercial a reality.

“Well, it was neat. When we found out you were coming we went back and looked at when the horses were born and how old they were and started training them and talking about all of the things that we did to make everything come together. It’s pretty neat because my husband did a lot of the training and getting the horses ready to hook together and drive. It was a very awesome experience you know.”

An experience that has left its mark on the holidays here in the Southern Tier.

“It was fun, it’s really neat to look back on it.”

