Man proposes to girlfriend after salvaging engagement ring in house fire

A man proposes to his girlfriend after salvaging her engagement ring in a house fire. (Source: KLTV)
By Willie Downs
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A newly engaged couple is one of four families displaced in a house fire in Texas.

Firefighters responded to an active fire reported in an attic of a home in Tyler on Friday.

Robert Kemper and his girlfriend Kailey Tilton were two of the people who nearly lost everything in the fire.

“In the midst of this, we can still find a little bit of happiness,” Tilton said.

The couple said firefighters were able to save all of their Christmas presents, including an engagement ring that Kemper proposed with later Friday morning.

“One of the main things that were important to me in those Christmas presents was her engagement ring, and they [firefighters] actually did save it,” Kemper said.

No injuries were reported in the fire, but a pet was found dead inside a home.

The Red Cross is helping families left homeless by the fire.

Officials said they believe an electrical issue caused the blaze, saying a resident reported experiencing electrical problems before the fire broke out.

Copyright 2022 KLTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

