More Frigid Weather

Wind Chill Advisory In Effect
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wind Chill Advisory for the entire area until 7 AM Sunday.

SATURDAY NIGHT, CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly clear. Windy, frigid. Wind Chill -25 to -10 Low 4 (0-10) Wind WSW 15-25 G30 mph

Frigid weather continues tonight and for the next few days. We’ll also have gusty winds. Mostly clear skies tonight.

Cold weather continues Sunday, Christmas Day, with highs near 20. Winds will diminish Sunday night, but cold weather

continues.

A low to our west will give us clouds and snow showers Monday. Cold and quiet Tuesday with highs in the low 20s.

Warmer weather returns Wednesday and will be with us for the remainder to the forecast. Mostly cloudy skies

Wednesday. Partly to mostly cloudy skies Thursday. Mostly cloudy skies Friday.

A low to our west will give us clouds and a few rain showers Saturday, New Year’s Eve.

