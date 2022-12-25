Cold start to the week, but a warm end

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 5-12

Tuesday: Partial sun. High: 17-23

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 7-13

Forecast Discussion:

A quiet weather night is ahead, but it will remain cold with lows in the single digits to low teens.

Monday brings a mix of sun and clouds early, but it looks like clouds will increase later in the day. Highs remain below average in the low 20s. Tuesday keeps temps in the 20s with partly sunny skies.

Wednesday the cold fades and temperatures rise into the 30s and will keep rising to make a run at the 50s next weekend. We expect a lot of dry time early in the week, but by later in the week and weekend rain chance will increase.

