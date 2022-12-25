Woman, 20, dies a week after crash that killed fiancé, infant daughter

Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé,...
Caroline Patten, 20, died of her injuries a week after the crash that killed her fiancé, 22-year-old Cooper Lamb, and their 1-year-old daughter, Elaine.(Arizona's Family)
PHOENIX (KPHO) - A 20-year-old Arizona woman died of her injuries a week after her fiancé and 1-year-old daughter were killed in a T-bone crash.

Caroline Patten, 20, died in the hospital Friday night, according to Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb. She was the fiancée of the sheriff’s 22-year-old son, Cooper Lamb, who was killed in a Dec. 16 car crash. The couple’s 1-year-old daughter, Elaine, was also killed in the crash, KPHO reports.

“Thank you everybody for the amazing support, the love and the prayers! We feel so blessed as a family! Please keep Caroline’s family in your prayers as Caroline passed last night and is in Heaven with Cooper and our sweet Elaine,” wrote the sheriff in a Facebook post on Christmas Eve.

Patten was driving with her family in Gilbert, Arizona, around 3:45 p.m. on the day of the crash when, while she tried to make a left turn, her car was hit by a driver suspected to have been driving under the influence.

Cooper Lamb and Elaine died at the scene. Patten was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The other driver involved, 21-year-old Brian Torres, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of DUI. He was not injured. Police say he was going the speed limit at the time of the crash.

At last check, investigators said a lab analysis of Torres’ blood alcohol concentration is still pending. Once the lab results are released, charges will be sent to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

