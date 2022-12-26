Finally! Less Windy!

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High 22 (18-24) Wind SW 5-10 mph

wbng (wbng)

A low will pass to our west and we’ll have another low to our north. These will give us clouds today. Light winds,

with partly cloudy skies tonight.

Cold and quiet Tuesday with highs in the mid 20s. We’ll have lows in the teens.

Warmer weather returns Wednesday and will be with us for the remainder to the forecast. Partly cloudy skies

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

A low to our west will give us clouds and a few rain showers Saturday and Sunday.

