Son fatally shoots stepfather for allegedly abusing mother, police say

Najja Simmons, 23, told deputies that he shot his stepfather because he believed he was...
Najja Simmons, 23, told deputies that he shot his stepfather because he believed he was abusing his mother.(Shelby County Sheriff's Officee/WMC)
By Lydian Kennin and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting that left one man dead in Tennessee Thursday evening.

WMC reports the victim was fatally shot by his 23-year-old stepson, Najja Simmons.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a home on Piermont Street at around 6:45 p.m. after they say Simmons called 911 to report that he had just shot his stepfather.

There, deputies found the victim on the dining room floor, unresponsive, with a single gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the arrest affidavit, the murder weapon, a handgun, was found in the front yard.

According to WMC, witnesses told deputies that Simmons shot his stepfather without warning and without being provoked.

Simmons told deputies that he shot his stepfather because he believed he was abusing his mother. He also admitted to throwing the handgun in the front yard.

Simmons is charged with one count of first-degree murder. He is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eleven-year-old Madalina Cojocari is seen here with a horse named Rayne. It was one of two new...
FBI releases new photos of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, missing girl from North Carolina
New York State Police have arrested a 51-year-old man following an investigation in Steuben...
Former Corning resident arrested on more than 100 counts of rape
WBNG Classic Sleigh Ride Commercial
Finding The Good: A sleigh ride down memory lane
Aziz (left) and Perez (right)
Johnson City men sentenced to state prison for weapon charges
Republican Jared Kraham will be the next Mayor of Binghamton.
Mayor announces new loft apartment plans for the south side

Latest News

Police in Virginia said a suspect fired shots into a home, injuring the homeowner and killing a...
Dog killed after suspect shoots multiple times into home Christmas Day
These stories and more help recap some of the wildest viral and trending highlights.
Year in review: Take a look at 2022’s craziest trending stories
Residents watch at a burning infrastructure project hit during a Russian drone night strike in...
The AP Interview: Ukraine FM aims for February peace summit
CNN, KARE, WGME, CINCINNATI ZOO & BOTANICAL GARDEN, MICHELLE PETERS, JAGUAR RESCUE CENTER,...
2022 year in review: Viral moments