Animal Adventure Park’s ‘Jungle Bells’ holiday bonus nights

HARPURSVILLE (WBNG) -- Animal Adventure Park is currently holding bonus days for their ‘Jungle Bells’ holiday light show event at their park in Harpursville.

This year the event has added hundreds of thousands of lights to their display, as well as a live reindeer display, the tallest lit Christmas tree in the area, and the opportunity to see and feed hundreds of animals.

12 News spoke with Kerry Gallager, Director of Public Relations at Animal Adventure Park about this year’s lights display.

“The lights are a dramatic undertaking they take several weeks to even months prior to the event opening to start to hang those lights. This year you’ll notice new tunnels new attractions. the animals many and many of them are still out and about so it is really exciting.” said Kerry Gallagher.

The bonus days for the event will be held until New Year’s Eve on Dec 31.

Jungle Bells is held from Thursday to Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

