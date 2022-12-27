Animal Adventure Park’s ‘Jungle Bells’ holiday bonus nights

By Luke Meade
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARPURSVILLE (WBNG) -- Animal Adventure Park is currently holding bonus days for their ‘Jungle Bells’ holiday light show event at their park in Harpursville.

This year the event has added hundreds of thousands of lights to their display, as well as a live reindeer display, the tallest lit Christmas tree in the area, and the opportunity to see and feed hundreds of animals.

12 News spoke with Kerry Gallager, Director of Public Relations at Animal Adventure Park about this year’s lights display.

“The lights are a dramatic undertaking they take several weeks to even months prior to the event opening to start to hang those lights. This year you’ll notice new tunnels new attractions. the animals many and many of them are still out and about so it is really exciting.” said Kerry Gallagher.

The bonus days for the event will be held until New Year’s Eve on Dec 31.

Jungle Bells is held from Thursday to Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eleven-year-old Madalina Cojocari is seen here with a horse named Rayne. It was one of two new...
FBI releases new photos of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, missing girl from North Carolina
New York State Police have arrested a 51-year-old man following an investigation in Steuben...
Former Corning resident arrested on more than 100 counts of rape
A winter storm rolls through Western New York on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Amherst, N.Y. A...
Western NY death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
WBNG Classic Sleigh Ride Commercial
Finding The Good: A sleigh ride down memory lane
Aziz (left) and Perez (right)
Johnson City men sentenced to state prison for weapon charges

Latest News

Animal Adventure Park’s ‘Jungle Bells’ holiday bonus nights
Animal Adventure Park’s ‘Jungle Bells’ holiday bonus nights
12 Sports Holiday Special
Highlights: Binghamton vs. Chenango Valley/Windsor (ice hockey)
Highlights: Maine-Endwell vs. Chenango Forks (ice hockey)