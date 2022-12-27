Less Frigid!

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 28 (26-30) Wind W 5-10 mph

wbng (wbng)

Cold and quiet Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 20s. We’ll have lows in the teens. There

could be a few snowflakes Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

Warmer weather returns Wednesday and will be with us for the remainder to the forecast. Partly cloudy skies

Wednesday, Thursday with mostly cloudy skies Friday.

A low to our west will give us clouds and a few rain showers Saturday and Sunday.

A little cooler, but still above average for Monday with highs in the 40s.

