Local family celebrates 37 years of holiday fruitcake tradition

By Ashley Soriano
Published: Dec. 27, 2022
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The holidays are usually a time of joy, family and tradition. For one local family, that tradition involves a 37-year-old fruitcake.

In 1985, Jodi Moscato said her uncle received a fruitcake as a gift from Olum’s after making a purchase. She said her uncle gifted the fruitcake to one of his brothers as a gag gift, and the fruitcake continued to be passed around between her father and two uncles during the holidays.

“It developed into a tradition that whoever got the fruitcake next hosted the next year’s Christmas party,” Moscato said.

Throughout the years Moscato’s father and two uncles kept the Wagstaff family tradition alive, more and more family members joined in the fun. Instead of buying a new fruitcake to pass on each year, the family has reused the same exact fruitcake for almost four decades.

“It’s both gross and fun,” said Moscato. “My sister actually did a project when she was in seventh grade, which was a while ago, about the ‘Dreaded Fruitcake,’ so now we call it the DFC.”

Those in possession of the Dreaded Fruitcake must follow a specific set of rules.

“If you lost the fruitcake you would have to host the party for 10 years. If you were to eat it, which gross, you had to host the party for four years,” said Moscato. “If it was missing, once it was found you’d have to eat it in front of everybody else.”

The Dreaded Fruitcake might seem gross to some but to this family, it is a very special tradition. Moscato said she hopes it will continue for generations to come.

