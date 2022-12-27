Significant warmup on the way

By Howard Manges
Dec. 26, 2022
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 8-15

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High: 25-30

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 13-20

Forecast Discussion:

No weather threats exist in the next few days. Lows tonight remain in the teens, with a few upper single digits possible. Tuesday brings sun and clouds with highs in the upper 20s.

Wednesday the cold fades and temperatures rise into the 30s and will keep rising to make a run at the 50s next weekend. Other than increasing temperatures, no significant weather is expected through Friday.

Rain chances increase on Saturday and Sunday and highs stay around 50.

