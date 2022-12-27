Southern Tier Tuesdays: The Bridge Community Center

By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY, NY (WBNG) - The Bridge Community Center is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.

