Warmer pattern on the way

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5:30pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Temperatures slowly increase late. Low: 12-20

Wednesday: Partial sun and breezy at times. High: 35-40

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 25-29

Forecast Discussion:

No weather threats exist in the next few days. Lows tonight remain in the teens, but temperatures may slowly rise after 3 or 4am.

Wednesday the cold fades and temperatures rise into the mid and 30s and will keep rising to make a run at the 50s for New Year’s weekend. Other than increasing temperatures, no significant weather is expected through Friday.

Rain chances increase on Saturday and Sunday and highs stay around 50. Monday and Tuesday still look mild, too, with highs in the 40s. Some rain may develop next Tuesday.

