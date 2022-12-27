Winter break fun at the Discovery Center

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Children who visit The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier during Dec. 27-30 will get a chance to celebrate holidays around the world with special activities from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On Tuesday, children will learn about Christmas in Australia while making a koala elf or a festive kangaroo and listening to Aussie music.

Wednesday’s theme is about Sweden’s holiday traditions and celebrating Santa Lucia.

Germany is on Thursday where there will be a story with traditional German carols and a treat in a boot.

On Friday, is France where the Eiffel Tower will be lit up in the Cody Gallery and children will get to make a French macaron.

The Discovery Center Assistant Executive Director Cheryl Dutko and Arts, Culture & Education Coordinator Jessica Locke agreed that it’s important to learn about different cultures at a young age.

“I think it’s important for all different traditions to be respected and if kids learn about it at a young age and are aware of it, they know people celebrate differently than we do here in the United States,” said Dutko.

“It kind of expands their horizon, especially for creativity,” said Locke. “If they learn it at an early age, they grow they have that seed planted in that helps them discover and accept more and just be more knowledgeable.”

This is also the last week to see the Storybook Gingerbread Village display around the museum.

