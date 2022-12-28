8 arrested for looting during winter storm in Buffalo

Several of the arrests were by the Buffalo Police Department’s anti-looting detail. (BUFFALO POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Police in Buffalo, New York have arrested eight people in connection to alleged looting during the recent winter storm.

Police say three of those arrests were made by the department’s anti-looting detail.

On top of the looting, officials say the deadly winter storm has paralyzed Erie County, New York. At least 31 people have died in the area.

Officials are still working to restore power and clear roads days after the height of the storm.

There is still an active driving ban in Buffalo and an advisory in the rest of Erie County.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says the city's "working to arrest as many of these looters as we possibly can." (CNN)

