A break from the cold

A mild end to 2022
wbng
wbng
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEDNESDAY: Early clouds, becoming partly cloudy. High 38 (36-42) Wind SW 10-15 G20 mph

wbng
wbng

Warmer weather returns today and will be with us for the remainder to the forecast. We’ll have

early clouds with skies turning partly cloudy. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies tonight.

Pleasant, quiet weather continues Thursday and Friday. We’ll have to watch out for a few showers

moving in Friday.

A low to our west will give us clouds, rain and rain showers Saturday and Sunday.

A little cooler, but still above average for Monday with highs in the 40s. Another approaching

low will give us clouds and rain showers Tuesday.

