Christmas fire claims the lives of person, 3 pets in Oneonta

By Matthew Benninger
Published: Dec. 28, 2022
ONEONTA, NY (WBNG) -- A trailer fire claimed the life of a person and pets in Otsego County on Christmas Day, Oneonta city officials announced Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Oneonta Bureau of Fire, one person, a dog and two cats were killed in the blaze that broke out Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the blaze around 12:30 p.m. after multiple calls of a structure fire were reported. Firefighters said there was heavy smoke coming out of the trailer when they arrived.

The Oneonta Fire Department requested mutual aid assistance due to the cold and windy weather making putting out the fire difficult. The West Oneonta, Otego, Laurens and Milford fire departments, the Otsego County ambulance services, New York State Police, the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control and Otsego County Fire Coordinators, as well as FAST Teams from Worcester and Franklin fire departments, responded to assist.

Multiple hose lines were used to control the fire, which caused heavy damage to the trailer. The bodies of the person and pets were discovered after the fire was contained. Police identified the victim as 50-year-old Aaron S. Blakeslee.

There were no injuries to the firefighters.

The blaze is being investigated by state police, the Oneonta Fire Department and the New York State Office of Fire Prevention & Control.

