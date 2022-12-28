Hochul signs 211 bill sponsored by Assemblywoman Lupardo

ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo’s 211 bill, legislation A9526, was signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul.

Assemblywoman Lupardo made the announcement Wednesday. The bill was signed on Dec. 16 after spending 10 days on the governor’s desk. The new law adds the director of 211 to the state Disaster Preparedness Commission during a state disaster emergency. It ensures 211 services are integrated into state and local emergency response efforts.

“211′s around-the-clock information and referral services are an invaluable resource to communities across the state,” Lupardo said. “The signing of this legislation is well-deserved recognition for their vital disaster response efforts locally and statewide and represents a critical step in strengthening the state’s emergency response plan.”

Lupardo also thanked State Senator Pete Harckham for co-sponsoring the legislation.

Executive Director of the United Way of Broome County Paula Perna expressed gratitude toward Lupardo and Harckham.

“New York State is no stranger to emergency and natural disasters,” Perna, who was just appointed to her position, said. “The addition of the 211NYS Chief Professional to the Disaster Preparedness Commission allows a network and statewide approach to disaster preparedness and response.”

The then-bill passed the assembly and state senate earlier this year.

The “211″ number provides human services for non-emergencies.

