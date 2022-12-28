Preventing holiday robberies and break-ins

By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- During the holiday season it is important to be on the lookout for potential robberies, especially after Christmas comes around.

12 News spoke with the Johnson City Police Department on how to be cautious of holiday break-ins.

Police Chief Brent Dodge with the Johnson City Police Department says setting up a camera system outside your house, as well as setting up home alarm systems and lights are a great way to avoid a dangerous situation.

Another way to take caution is to put your presents a way to prevent people from looking into your windows and seeing expensive gifts around your home.

“When you’re discarding your holiday packages be careful of what boxes you put out because you are advertising what you have in your home.” said Brent Dodge.

Chief Dodge also stresses the importance of families keeping track of their online orders to make sure they don’t get stolen from porch pirates.

