A prolonged warmup has begun

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5:30pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy.  Low: 23-29

Thursday: Partly cloudy turning mostly cloudy. High: 43-48

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 34-39

Forecast Discussion:

The warmer weather pattern has begun. Our temperatures over the next 7-10 days at least, perhaps even longer, will be above, to well above, average.

Thursday could bring some sun before clouds thicken again into the overnight for Friday. There is a very small chance of a sprinkle on Friday.

Rain chances increase on Saturday and Sunday and highs stay around 50. The timing of any rain Saturday looks to be later in the afternoon into the evening. The low that brings the rain Saturday cruises through Sunday morning and shower chances appear higher Sunday morning than afternoon.

Monday and Tuesday still look mild, too, with highs in the 40s. Some rain may develop next Tuesday and Wednesday.

