Results disclosed from local Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign

(WBNG) - When it comes to the annual Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign, the 2022 effort wrapped up this weekend.

Locally, Binghamton area community members and local sponsorships from other businesses were able to give just about $65,000.

“I’ve been here for four years and the first two years that I was here, 2019 and 2020, we were able to reach and actually surpass that $100,000 goal,” said Corps Officer Joseph Hansen with the Salvation Army Binghamton branch. “Last year we came in at 70 and this year we came in at 65.”

While $65,000 is indeed a substantial amount, Captain Hansen reflected on what could be leading to the total.

“A lot of things have impacted our kettles,” said Hansen. “I mean you’re talking about the pandemic, you’re talking about inflation, and just a bunch of people that just need help and don’t have the resources to give.”

In addition to those factors affecting the Binghamton Corps numbers, there was also a shortage of volunteers to do kettle shifts.

“There was an extreme volunteer shortage this year,” said Hansen. “We had to take our best sites and our best locations and really concentrate and condense so that we could make the most of raising those funds.”

With the thousands raised locally, that money will stay local and help throughout the year.

“They go to fund our soup kitchen, our food pantry, our pathway of hope program, and our childcare ministry program,” said Hansen.

Despite the local chapter of the Salvation Army falling short of the goal, Hansen has eyes are on the future.

“The generosity is there so we just need people out there to collect the funds,” he said. “So next year, it’s just another big push to find the volunteers.”

In addition to the Red Kettle Campaign, the Salvation Army accepts donations throughout the year.

Monetary donations can be sent to 131 Washington Street in Binghamton and the phone number to bring up at donation is 607-722-2987.

Another option is to visit the Salvation Army’s website to donate online.

