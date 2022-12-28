Scared Heart Ukrainian Chruch loads fourth humanitarian shipment to Ukraine

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Sacred Heart Ukrainian Catholic Church gathered today to load up their fourth container of medical and humanitarian supplies to benefit those struggling overseas in Ukraine.

Dozens of members from the Sacred Heart Church gathered to carry out and load packages onto the donation truck.

Goods such as clothes and underwear, blankets, food, medicine and first aid kits were being sent to benefit those on the front lines and those in hospitals.

12 news spoke with Father Teodor Czabala, the pastor at sacred heart Ukrainian church about the efforts to support Ukraine as well as the important items they are shipping.

“Today we are filling our fourth container which would make it over one hundred thousand pounds of aid sent from the southern tier to Ukraine. this latest as you see has a lot of generators as well to help the people who don’t have electricity. the generators are mostly going to the front lines and some to hospitals just to make sure they have enough electricity for their needs there.” said Teodore Czabala

Father Czabala also spoke on how the community can help contribute to shipments that will be going out in the future.

“We have a tab on our website called assistance for Ukraine where we try to update it, so it shows what we need lately. It also has a link to our Amazon Wishlist where people can purchase directly there and send it to us. The first thing we need is all medical supplies and that is what we are trying to gather.”

The information on how to support the Ukrainian relief effort is located on the Sacred Heart Ukranian Church’s website.

