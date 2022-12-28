Volunteers from Delaware County head to Western New York to assist with blizzard recovery

(WBNG) -- Several Delaware County fire departments have sent equipment and helpers to Erie County to help emergency crews that are bogged down assisting victims of a deadly winter storm.

East Meredith/Pindars Corners, Stamford and Trout Creek fire departments left for Western New York on Tuesday. The departments are ready to be sufficient for 72 hours if needed.

‘It’s not always easy to find a crew when we give them just a few hours notice, but these guys were able to step up for the job without hesitation,”the Delaware County of Emergency Services wrote on Facebook. “We wish them all safe travels and safe working conditions once they arrive.”

The Delaware Office of EMS noted that the group headed to Erie County is made up of volunteers.

The Associated Press reported that as of Wednesday morning, rescuers counted 30 people who were killed in the blizzard.

