1 shot at Tompkins County apartment

By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, NY (WBNG) -- The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office said one person was shot after an argument between two people broke out Wednesday evening.

The sheriff’s office said it responded to Milton Meadows Apartments in the Town of Lansing for a report of a shooting around 5:45 p.m. Deputies found a male with a gunshot wound to the leg at the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital and released.

Authorities said the shooting occurred after a verbal dispute.

A person of interest was found and temporarily detained during a preliminary investigation. Yet, the investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office.

