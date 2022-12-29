Casting company hiring movie extras for Hallmark Christmas film at Biltmore Estate

Hallmark Channel to film a Christmas movie at the Biltmore Estate. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHVILLE, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Want to be a part of a Christmas movie in January? A casting company is looking for some extra help.

WHNS reports The Casting Office, Inc. currently has an open call out for movie extras in North Carolina.

The casting call is for an upcoming Hallmark Channel Christmas movie called “A Biltmore Christmas.”

The film is scheduled to start work at the historic estate in January 2023 and be in theaters in November of next year.

A spokesperson for the Hallmark Channel described “A Biltmore Christmas” as a love story with a little Christmas charm.

“Each year we look for ways to create exciting, new holiday viewing experiences for our audience,” said Samantha DiPippo, of Hallmark Media.

According to the casting company, it’s looking for people who live in the area to be background performers in the film. The company has handled casting for major films such as “Forrest Gump,” “Dallas Buyers Club,” and “Venom.”

No experience is needed to be a movie extra and those interested must apply online.

