Cortland Community Learning Garden project underway

CORTLAND (WBNG) -- The Cortland Community Learning Garden project is underway at 27 South Ave.

Room to Grow Cortland is the nonprofit organization that created the idea of the garden project. The organization started out by providing handicapped accessible raised garden beds to people throughout the county during the pandemic.

“We delivered those to people’s homes in the community, which was a really good solution particularly during covid because people couldn’t get out,” said Room to Grow Cortland Director Bryn Carr. “We couldn’t have these big community spaces.”

Carr said the organization wanted to create a garden space that was accessible to everyone in the community.

“Cortland Community Learning Garden is a different model of a garden because what we’re looking at is something that’s open to everyone all the time, all ages, all abilities,” she said. “What we want is for anyone to be able to come, to play, to learn, to eat the food, to take classes and share what they know.”

The garden will feature a kid’s space with a mud kitchen, mud play area and picnic tables. Outdoor education spaces, garden plots, and a free farm to harvest food in the garden will also be available. Carr said the garden will also be used by local food rescue programs to help provide fresh food to families in need.

She plans to have the Community Learning Garden up and running by April 2023. Room to Grow Cortland is currently raising money for a garden hoop house style greenhouse.

People interested in getting involved through volunteering, donating, or even sharing their ideas for the garden can visit the Room to Grow Cortland Facebook page or email roomtogrowcortland@gmail.com.

