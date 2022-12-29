Here are some new laws going into effect in 2023 for New York State

(WBNG) -- New year: New laws.

2023 will bring some new laws into New York State. Here are some of the laws that will go into effect.

Beginning Dec. 31, the minimum wage in New York is set to rise. Workers outside of New York City, Long Island and Westchester County will see the minimum wage go from $13.20 to $14.20. New York City, Long Island and Westchester workers will continue to be paid a $15 minimum wage.

Starting on Jan. 1, college athletes can receive compensation for the use of their name, image and likeness without the risk of having to give up their scholarships or eligibility. The law also allows college athletes to hire attorneys and sports agents licensed in New York State.

Also effective Jan. 1, siblings will be added to the definition of “family member” for paid family leave.

On March 6, a law requiring telemarketers to give customers the option to be added to their do not call list immediately after the telemarketer says their name and company will go into effect.

Not going into effect is a recently signed law that bans the sale of dogs, cats and rabbits at retail pet stores. That law goes into effect in 2024, which will allow retail pet stores to charge shelters rent to use their space for adoptions.

