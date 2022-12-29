Legal cannabis dispensary opens in Manhattan, the 1st in New York State

NEW YORK (WBNG) -- The first sale of legal adult-use cannabis occurred in New York State Thursday.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the first sale occurred at Housing Works Cannabis Co., a Manhattan dispensary. The first purchase was made by former legal-weed advocate and current Executive Director of New York’s Office of Cannabis Management Chris Alexander.

“The first legal adult-use cannabis sales mark a historic milestone in New York’s cannabis industry,” Governor Hochul said. “Today is only the beginning, and I look forward to continuing our efforts to solidify New York as a national model for the safe, equitable and inclusive industry we are now building.”

Housing Works operates a range of direct and support services for people living with HIV/AIDS, the homeless, formerly incarcerated, and justice-involved individuals and it also operates retail stores. It is based in New York City.

On Dec. 15, Governor Hochul announced stores selling legal adult-use marijuana will need to put a verification sticker on their windows. The stickers allow buyers to know that they are purchasing adult-use marijuana from a New York-regulated shop.

