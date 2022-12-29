Stolen SUV carrying teens crashes, 16-year-old girl killed in Cortland County

CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WBNG) -- The New York State Police and the New York State Attorney General’s Office are investigating a deadly crash involving a stolen vehicle.

On Dec. 28, in Cortlandville, a Cortland County deputy saw an SUV drive through a red traffic light at the intersection of State Route 281 and West Main Street in the Town of Cortlandville around 10:15 p.m., according to state police.

The deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop on State Route 281 when the SUV failed to comply. The deputy’s vehicle and the SUV both lost control and crashed after failing to negotiate a turn onto the Interstate 81 on-ramp in the Town of Homer.

Police said a passenger in the rear seat of the vehicle, 16-year-old Salena N. Wallner, was killed in the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, a 15-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl passenger, and a 15-year-old girl passenger were taken to Syracuse Medical Center in Syracuse with serious injuries.

The deputy sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said the SUV was later discovered to be stolen from the William George Agency for Children’s Services in Tompkins County just a few minutes before the deputy tried to stop the vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.