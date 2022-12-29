Turning up the heat!
Above Average Temperatures
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 46 (44-50) Wind S 5-10 mph
Pleasant, quiet weather continues today and Friday. We’ll have to watch out for a few showers
moving in Friday night.
A low to our west will give us clouds, rain and rain showers Saturday and Sunday.
A little cooler, but still above average for Monday with highs in the 40s.
Another approaching low/front will give us clouds and rain showers Tuesday and Wednesday.
