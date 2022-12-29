Turning up the heat!

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 46 (44-50) Wind S 5-10 mph

Pleasant, quiet weather continues today and Friday. We’ll have to watch out for a few showers

moving in Friday night.

A low to our west will give us clouds, rain and rain showers Saturday and Sunday.

A little cooler, but still above average for Monday with highs in the 40s.

Another approaching low/front will give us clouds and rain showers Tuesday and Wednesday.

