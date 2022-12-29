Will we hit 50 again this week?

By Howard Manges
Dec. 29, 2022
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 36-43

Friday: Partly sunny to partly cloudy at times. Warm. High: 49-57

Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 33-37

Forecast Discussion:

The warmer weather pattern has begun. Our temperatures over the next 7-10 days at least, perhaps even longer, will be above, to well above, average.

Rain chances increase on Saturday but have decreased for Sunday. Highs stay around 50 Saturday but given the early-day passing of a cold front, Sunday should see highs a bit lower- around 40 or so. The timing of any rain Saturday looks to be later in the afternoon into the evening.

Monday and Tuesday still look mild, too, with highs in the 40s to low 50s Tuesday. Some rain may develop next Tuesday and Wednesday and by Thursday could see a few rain/snow showers with highs in the upper 40s.

