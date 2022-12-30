Sophie Bergman named new Binghamton City Court Judge

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham introduced Attorney Sophie Bergman as his appointment for the open Binghamton City Court Judge seat on Friday.

Bergman will fill the seat vacated by City Court Judge Carol Cocchiola, who was elected as a Broome County Court Judge in November 2022. Cocchiola has moved to county court after years of service in Binghamton.

Bergman’s appointment will be effective on Jan. 9, 2023.

Bergman had a decade-long law career as a prosecutor for district attorney offices in Warren and Broome counties.

Mayor Kraham spoke on her experience in her career saying Bergman worked on “major felony cases” and has trial experience at the county court level with local criminal courts.

She served at the Broome County District Attorney’s Office as Assistant DA, Senior Assistant DA, and Bureau Chief of the Special Victims Bureau. She also worked as a Staff Attorney for the Crimes Victims Assistance Center.

Bergman said she had balance in her career as she also practiced criminal defense at private practices Hinman, Howard & Kattell, LLP and Jackson Bergman, LLP.

She currently serves on the Board of Directors for Catholic Schools of Broome County and was a prior board member of the YWCA of Binghamton and Broome County.

“As someone who has had a passion for the law from a very early age, it’s truly an honor to be appointed to this position,” said Bergman. “I’m extremely grateful.”

Mayor Kraham said making this appointment is unique for a mayor to do.

“I really looked at Sophie as a person who was an incredibly experienced prosecutor, but also a compassionate public servant, someone who has a history of fighting for crime victims in our community,” said Kraham.

According to the mayor, this appointment triggers an election in November 2023 for the position.

