Rain showers around to end 2022

NO SIGN OF COLD(WBNG)
By Howard Manges
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low: 38-45

New Year’s Eve: 60% chance of PM scattered showers. High: 47-53

Saturday Night: 60% chance of rain early tapers to 20% by daybreak. Low: 34-39

Forecast Discussion:

Clouds increase overnight and will be with us through the day Saturday. Lows tonight will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Saturday brings more clouds than sun all day long. We expect long dry periods early in the day with rain chances increasing toward dinnertime. The chance of a shower or two in the afternoon is around 30%, but this increases to 60% after 4pm. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Rain showers are likely around the area for any midnight festivities, but the good news is that the chance of rain should be decreasing at that point. Lows into Sunday morning will be in the upper 30s.

New Year’s Day will be cooler with partly sunny skies. Highs still climb to around 41.

Monday and Tuesday will also be mild with highs in the 40s Monday rising to low 50s Tuesday. Some rain develops next Tuesday and Wednesday and by Thursday could see a few rain/snow showers with highs in the upper 40s.

By late next week and weekend temperatures appear to be headed back much closer to average.

