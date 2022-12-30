Some Mild Winter Weather

A damp end to 2022
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:23 AM EST
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. There will be some periods of sunshine. High 56 (50-58) Wind S 5-15 mph

We’ll have a slight chance for a couple of showers, but quiet weather continues today. We’ll keep a few showers

in the forecast Friday night, but dry time dominates.

A low to our west will give us clouds, rain and rain showers Saturday. A lesser chance of showers Sunday.

A little cooler, but still above average for Monday with highs in the 40s.

Another approaching low/front will give us clouds and rain showers Tuesday, Wednesday and into Thursday. As

we turn cooler, there could be some snow flakes Thursday.

