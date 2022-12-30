Village of Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson, announces re-election campaign.

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- On Thursday, Dec 29 Village of Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson announced she will be running for re-election in the new year. Jackson said throughout the years she has acquired a lot of hands-on experience and made many connections with people in the community.

She said she has made plenty of progress as mayor by doing things such as obtaining grants to supplement the village budget and reducing the need for long term loan payment and would like to continue to see these plans come to fruition.

“I have so many good supporter’s such as our industrial campus university, and many politicians across the isles and were all working together as a united group to make Endicott better to make the village move forward and I just don’t want to lose the momentum,” said Linda Jackson.

Jackson said she will continue to run with the republican party in the election and believes as the mayor it is important to work with all political parties toward a common goal, which is bettering the community.

