Binghamton Bombers beat Elmira Renegades 15-14 for first win in franchise history

By Jackson Neill
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - In the franchise’s first-ever game, the Binghamton Bombers of the Professional Box Lacrosse Association beat the Elmira Renegades 15-14.

Binghamton opened up the scoring when Ty Hill scored the first goal in franchise history. The two team’s then went into halftime tied at 6-6 before Binghamton pulled away late to seal the win.

Next up for the Bombers they host the Syracuse Spark on January 13th at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

