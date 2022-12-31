Binghamton Bombers beat Elmira Renegades 15-14 for first win in franchise history
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - In the franchise’s first-ever game, the Binghamton Bombers of the Professional Box Lacrosse Association beat the Elmira Renegades 15-14.
Binghamton opened up the scoring when Ty Hill scored the first goal in franchise history. The two team’s then went into halftime tied at 6-6 before Binghamton pulled away late to seal the win.
Next up for the Bombers they host the Syracuse Spark on January 13th at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena at 7 p.m.
