Wet for New Year’s Eve

Turning Colder Sunday
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain and fog. .10-.25″ 60% Low 36 (34-40) Wind W becoming NW 10-15 mph

A low passing to our west will give us clouds, rain and rain showers tonight. Watch out for patchy fog.

A lesser chance of mixed showers Sunday. We’ll have highs near 42, but temperatures will fall through the

day. We’ll have a few mixed showers Sunday night with little to no accumulation.

A little cooler, but still above average for Monday with highs in the 40s.

Another approaching low/front will give us clouds and rain showers Tuesday, Wednesday and into Thursday. As

we turn cooler, there could be some snow flakes Thursday into Friday.

Mostly cloudy skies Saturday with highs in the mid 30s. A little above average for this time of year.

