Binghamton Black Bears extend winning streak to 3 games with 7-3 decision over Watertown

By Jackson Neill
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Black Bears have now won three straight after beating the Watertown Wolves 7-3 on New Year’s Eve.

Nikita Ivashkin led the Black Bears with a hat trick and two assists while Tyler Gjurich scored his 300th career pro goal.

Binghamton got off to a fast start as Tyson Kirkby and Kyle Powell each scored in the first period to give the Black Bears an early 2-0 lead. Before the end of the period, Matt Brown netted a goal for Watertown to make it 2-1.

Then in the second period, Kirkby, Ivashkin and Gjurich all scored for Binghamton while Michael Mann got the Wolves only goal in the frame.

Finally, in the third, Ivashkin scored two more for the Black Bears while Mathias Tellstrom got a goal for Watertown to make the final score 7-3.

Next up for Binghamton, they will host the Port Huron Prowlers on Friday, January 6 at 7 p.m. at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here are some new laws going into effect in 2023 for New York State
Stolen SUV carrying teens crashes, 16-year-old girl killed in Cortland County
Broome County terminates COVID dashboard
Only to the top half of William Krostek's home is visible from his driveway before he had an...
Man says contractors buried his home while clearing snow
Sophie Bergman named new Binghamton City Court Judge

Latest News

Binghamton Black Bears extend winning streak to 3 games with 7-3 decision over Watertown
Seton Catholic's Johnny Hopf (42) gets back on defense after scoring during his team's loss to...
Highlights: Seton Catholic vs. Corning (boys’ basketball)
Highlights: Seton Catholic vs. Corning (boys’ basketball)
Binghamton Bombers player Ty Hill (91) celebrates after scoring the first goal in franchise...
Binghamton Bombers beat Elmira Renegades 15-14 for first win in franchise history