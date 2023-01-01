Binghamton Black Bears extend winning streak to 3 games with 7-3 decision over Watertown

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Black Bears have now won three straight after beating the Watertown Wolves 7-3 on New Year’s Eve.

Nikita Ivashkin led the Black Bears with a hat trick and two assists while Tyler Gjurich scored his 300th career pro goal.

Binghamton got off to a fast start as Tyson Kirkby and Kyle Powell each scored in the first period to give the Black Bears an early 2-0 lead. Before the end of the period, Matt Brown netted a goal for Watertown to make it 2-1.

Then in the second period, Kirkby, Ivashkin and Gjurich all scored for Binghamton while Michael Mann got the Wolves only goal in the frame.

Finally, in the third, Ivashkin scored two more for the Black Bears while Mathias Tellstrom got a goal for Watertown to make the final score 7-3.

Next up for Binghamton, they will host the Port Huron Prowlers on Friday, January 6 at 7 p.m. at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.