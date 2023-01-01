Binghamton fire crews respond to structure fire, no injuries reported

Binghamton (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 32 Second St early Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook post from BFD, crews responded around 1:48 a.m. They arrived at the scene of a heavy fire that erupted out of three sides of the building.

Crews gained entry into the building to search for any occupants and were able to extinguish the fire. There were no occupants found inside the building and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

