Binghamton fire crews respond to structure fire, no injuries reported

(mgn)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Binghamton (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 32 Second St early Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook post from BFD, crews responded around 1:48 a.m. They arrived at the scene of a heavy fire that erupted out of three sides of the building.

Crews gained entry into the building to search for any occupants and were able to extinguish the fire. There were no occupants found inside the building and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here are some new laws going into effect in 2023 for New York State
Stolen SUV carrying teens crashes, 16-year-old girl killed in Cortland County
Broome County terminates COVID dashboard
Only to the top half of William Krostek's home is visible from his driveway before he had an...
Man says contractors buried his home while clearing snow
Sophie Bergman named new Binghamton City Court Judge

Latest News

Highlights: Seton Catholic vs. Corning (boys’ basketball)
Binghamton Bombers beat Elmira Renegades 15-14 for first win in franchise history
Barbara Walters dead at 93
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Palm Beach,...
Trump’s returns shed light on tax offsets, foreign accounts