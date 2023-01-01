Staying mild, but colder weather is back in the forecast

HEAVIER DOWNPOURS POSSIBLE(WBNG)
By Howard Manges
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight: Mostly cloudy to cloudy. Low: 35-40

Monday: Partly sunny. High: 46-51

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 30-35

Forecast Discussion:

Our warmer than average pattern will peak this week before temperatures return closer to average toward next weekend.

Highs Monday will push 50 with a dry day expected. A warm front lifts north through the Tiers Tuesday and this will bring the last few days of well above average temperatures to us. Rain is likely Tuesday with highs in the 50s. A chance of showers hangs on Wednesday with highs around 54.

By Friday and Saturday our temperatures will fall back into the 30s with a few rain or snow showers Friday yielding to a smaller chance of flurries or snow showers Saturday.

