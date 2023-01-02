8th grader killed in hit-and-run, driver charged after crashing truck next day

COLESVILLE (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office announced it charged Bradley A. Law, 34, of Harpursville in connection to a fatal hit and run that occurred on New Year’s Day.

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar said Law was taken into custody after responding to a report of a vehicle crash into a ditch on Bevier Street in Binghamton Monday around 5:30 a.m.

Akshar said the pickup truck in the crash matched the description of the truck in the fatal hit-and-run that occurred in the area of 1180 State Route 7 in the Town of Colesville just the day before.

Brennan Loveless, 13, of Sanitaria Springs, was riding his bicycle when he was struck by Law’s truck around 5:30 p.m. From striking Loveless, the truck sustained damage to the headlight, grill, bumper and fender area.

Akshar said the public played a critical role in helping deputies find Law. He noted that photos and videos from Ring-like cameras were used.

Law will be charged with criminally negligent homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident. Both charges are felonies.

Meanwhile, the Harpursville Central School District sent a note out to families regarding Loveless’s death.

“It is with deep regret that I write to inform you that one of our 8th-grade students, Brennan Loveless, was struck by a motor vehicle last night and has passed away,” Superintendant Michael Rullo said. “We extend our most sincere condolences to his family. Our thoughts and our hearts go out to the family and friends of this student as his passing is grieved.”

Monday was just Akshar’s second day on the job after being elected into the position in November 2022. Akshar took over for retired Broome County Sheriff David Harder, who served for 58 years.

Akshar was previously a New York State Senator in the 52nd District but also has experience in law enforcement.

